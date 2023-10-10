SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion is partnering with WSAV to host Healing Heroes: A Tribute to Breast Cancer Survivors.

This event is scheduled for Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Telfair Mammography Fund to help pay for mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women.

Join our Tina Tyus-Shaw for a celebration of these strong breast cancer survivors.

Tickets are currently on sale and available to purchase online at https://www.sjchs.org/cancer/community-outreach/healing-heroes-fashion-show.