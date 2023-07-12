BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County has announced a road closure scheduled for the next couple of days.

WK Alston Drive at Robert Smalls International Academy, located in Bluffton, will have lane closures with flagging operations on Thursday, July 13, through Friday, July 14.

Drivers who are traveling near the project construction zone are asked to be aware of the working crew and equipment. They’re also asked to pay attention to traffic control signs and to reduce speed in the area.

The road closure may vary as weather permits but is set to begin on July 13. The traveling public should expect delays during these times.