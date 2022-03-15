HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hinesville Police Department investigates a head-on crash that sent 4 people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

According to a report from Kyle Perkins of News Now Georgia LLC., the crash happened shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Highway 84 near the First Presbyterian Christian Academy.

Hinesville Police say a gray car traveling eastbound on Hwy 84 crossed the lanes of traffic and struck a white car and a silver SUV driving westbound.

photo: Kyle Perkins, News Now Georgia LLC.

photo: Kyle Perkins, News Now Georgia LLC.

photo: Kyle Perkins, News Now Georgia LLC.

Police say four people were transported to the hospital, Two of which were airlifted.

Police say there were no reports of fatalities at this time.

A current condition of the injured was not immediately available.

Police continue to investigate what caused the driver to cross over into oncoming traffic.

This story is developing. Continue to follow this article for the latest.