Head-on collision claims Hinesville woman’s life

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) – Troopers say a Hinesville woman died Sunday evening in a head-on collision on East Oglethorpe Highway.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Markus White, the 57 year old woman whose name has not been released was traveling eastbound on on East Oglethorpe Highway around 8:20 p.m.

White says the driver apparently lost control of her 2006 Nissan Altima.

The Altima veered into the Westbound lane into the path of a Georgia Department of Transportation construction truck striking it head on near the intersection of Leroy Coffer Highway.

White said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the construction vehicle was not injured in the accident.

