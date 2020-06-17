‘He was the world to us’: Family searches for missing Savannah man one year later

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A family is still searching for answers in the disappearance of their loved one. Joseph Taylor was last seen on Father’s Day in 2019. Family and friends came together Tuesday for a vigil held in his honor in Daffin Park.

Family members are asking for volunteers to help them post flyers from Savannah all the way to Statesboro. Joseph Taylor went missing one year ago and the family is still hoping to find him alive.

“It’s very devastating not to have or not be able to talk to him and not to see him anymore,” Taylor’s granddaughter, Tamika Goldsmith said.

It’s been 365 days since Tamika and Shamirah Goldsmith’s grandfather went missing.

“We’re his grand kids but he was the world to us,” Tamika said.

He would’ve been 80-years-old in March. Family and friends held a vigil to remember the man who cared for everyone.

“Every day we hope for him to come home. It’s not like oh he didn’t come home this week so he won’t come home or another month we literally hope for him at any second any minute,” Shamirah Goldsmith said.

Mr. Taylor was last seen in Savannah on June 16, 2019. The last time anyone heard from him was around 8 p.m. that night. His pickup truck was found abandoned miles away in Millen, Georgia two days later.

“It’s been crazy. It’s been stressful not getting any answers or any closure from the case or any help,” Tamika told News 3.

Family and friends are planning to hit the streets this weekend to post flyers around each neighborhood to make sure nobody forgets his name and if he’s still out there for someone to help bring him home safe.

“We just need some type of answers because a person can’t just disappear off the face of the earth like that without any trail,” Shamirah said.

The family is patiently waiting for any good news to come their way. News 3 did reach out to the Savannah Police Department for an update on the case and we’re still waiting to hear back.