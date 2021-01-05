‘He heard a song in everything’: Savannah arts legend Gary Swindell Sr. to be honored in virtual tribute

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The local arts community suffered a “tremendous loss,” as Mayor Van Johnson wrote on Facebook, during the holiday season.

Gary Swindell Sr. died of COVID-19 complications at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Dec. 26, 2020 — his daughter’s 35th birthday.

The 59-year-old Savannah native made significant contributions to the community over several decades through music, songwriting, theater, mentorship and teaching, his family tells WSAV NOW.

“He had an affinity for music all of his life,” daughter Nia Swindell-White said.

“My father sang opera, he sang in different languages, he loved gospel music, jazz,” she said, adding, “He loved every type of music.”

Swindell Sr., who was a member of the Pentecostal Miracle Deliverance Center, taught nearly 30 years at local schools including Savannah Arts Academy, Groves and Beach high schools.

“A lot of students in Savannah know him,” Swindell-White shared about her dad.

He also co-founded the Performing Arts Collective of Savannah.

Johnson called Swindell Sr. “a giant of a man, a creative, musical force of ministry” in a heartfelt Facebook post in the days following his death.

“He is already missed, but he now sings with God’s angels,” Johnson wrote.

Gary Swindell Jr. has followed in his father’s footsteps through performing arts and ministry work.

“If you ever wanted to see music personified, it’s my dad,” Swindell Jr. told WSAV NOW, adding, “He heard a song in everything.”

He’s often told that he sounds and sings just like his father.

“I’ve really adopted his tone, so anytime somebody hears my music, they’re hearing my dad for the rest of my life,” Swindell Jr. said.

He says as he copes with the loss of his dad, he’s learning more about the way his father saw the world.

“As you know, when people pass, you have to go through some of their things,” Swindell Jr. said.

“I’ve been able to kind of go through his computer, and there are songs I didn’t know he had written; there are poems about the sky, there are poems about leaves, and it’s literally everything that you can imagine,” Swindell Jr. shared.

“I’m getting a greater value of my dad by just looking at how much he saw beauty in everything, so I want to encourage people as they honor my dad to just see the beauty in everything, see God in everything,” he said.

On Tuesday evening, their family will honor Swindell Sr. through a virtual tribute event.

“We’re just going to be singing some songs, we’re going to do some songs that he did at his church and we’re also going to be doing some songs that people may not have even heard before,” Swindell Jr. said.

His sister says their mother Priscilla plans to share the love story of her and her late husband.

“A lot of people know about his music, but a lot of people don’t know about his love for my mother,” Swindell-White said. “It was a beautiful, beautiful love.”

The siblings say one of their dad’s favorite sayings is helping them navigate this difficult time.

“One of the things my father always told people is to always choose joy, so that’s been our saying, our mantra during this,” Swindell-White said.

“We’re very, very sad to not have my father, but he always told us to choose joy, so that’s what we urge everyone to do,” she said. “No matter what you do in life, choose joy.”

The Gary Swindell Sr. tribute will take place on Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.



Gary Swindell Jr. will stream the event on his Facebook page. To view the event, visit this link.