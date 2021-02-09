‘He did everything’: Beloved Hinesville Police K9 memorialized

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Local law enforcement members from Liberty County and Hinesville met Tuesday for a memorial service honoring a beloved K9.

Zorza, who served the Hinesville Police Department for many years, was put down on Jan. 26 after suffering hip dysplasia and related infections. It was a decision his longtime handler retired Cpl. Jerry Britting wrestled with.

“I wasn’t ready to lose my best friend,” Britting said with tears in his eyes.

The pair spent over 12 years together, often working narcotics cases and tracking suspects in Liberty, Long and Ware counties.

Britting said the two became inseparable, but it took time to build trust.

One day early on in Zorza’s career, they were called to a burglary in progress. Britting remembered what they taught him in training, to “trust your dog,” but he steered Zorza away from two teens near a mobile home.

“In my mind, I’m thinking, ‘well they probably live there,’ and pulled him off,” Britting said.

After further surveying the area, Zorza yanked his handler over to another trailer. “He found 99% of the stolen items hidden up underneath,” Britting said.

“Come to find out that the two teenagers were two of the five suspects that were later identified and arrested for burglary,” the corporal said, adding that he immediately apologized to Zorza.

The K9 retired in January 2017 due to medical issues. Britting said Zorza suffered injuries on duty after being attacked by other dogs during a call.

“Our job is really risky and, of course, you don’t know if there’s other dogs in the area or suspects,” he said.





Not long after, Britting followed in Zorza’s footsteps.

“I tried it for a year, and I just couldn’t be the police without my partner,” he said.

The rain didn’t stop local law enforcement members from gathering in Zorza’s honor. Britting was presented with the K9’s remains and a folded flag.

“I’m glad Zorza was recognized by multiple agencies for the work he did,” the corporal said. “All I did was hold the leash — he did everything.”