HBO documentary ‘Four Hours at the Capitol’ features familiar faces

In this image from video, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new HBO documentary chronicling the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol features Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter and a Savannah man who attended the events in D.C.

“Four Hours at the Capitol,” which premiered Wednesday, explores the insurrection from the perspective of numerous lawmakers, police officers, rioters and journalists.

Carter, a Republican representing Georgia’s 1st district, voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. He told HBO he was convinced it was the right thing to do.

“If I had to do it over 100 times again, I’d do it the same way,” Carter said.

The congressman did call the Capitol breach “stupid,” a sentiment shared with WSAV on the day of the attack.

“We were winning the moral wars,” until that point, Carter argued.

Dominic Box, who publicly supported President Donald Trump and QAnon conspiracies, apparently entered the Capitol building along with hundreds of others.

Box broadcasted live on Facebook during the riots, documenting his journey from Trump’s rally to the Capitol building.

He was fired from his job at a Savannah car dealership after the videos were posted. But he seemed to remember Jan. 6 fondly, still carrying the MAGA hat he wore that day.

“I’ve talked to people who had their vote stolen; it’s not a myth,” Box said in “Four Hours at the Capitol.” “Do you not have an obligation to voice those frustrations?”

To date, the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Five people died in connection to the insurrection.