MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – When the Paranormal Society of Savannah isn’t ghost hunting, they are serving up coffee and specialty drinks at Haunted Grounds Coffee in Midway.

“It’s like-minded people like ourselves who are interested in the paranormal who want to come and grab a cup of coffee or soda or something, sit down and share your paranormal experiences with us because we won’t think you’re crazy,” Patrick Welsh said.

Haunted Grounds opened its doors on September 10th. Staff says in their first month of business, they’ve already heard their fair share of spooks from customers.

“We’ve had several people claim that they had an attachment to them, so we were able to help them which was great, it made them feel at ease,” Welsh said.

The coffee shop also serves as the Paranormal Society’s headquarters, where they store their ghost-hunting equipment. For those who dare, there’s also a museum with items they’ve collected that people claim to have a paranormal attachment.

Over the course of four years, the Paranormal Society has completed 200 investigations in the Savannah area. They say the goal of Haunted Grounds is to be a resource for the community.

“Of course in the beginning, everyone thought we were demon worshipers, or we were conjuring up grandma while we were having coffee or something,” Welsh said. “But it’s been nothing like that… They can sit down, feel like they’re sitting in their living room and talk to us about their experiences or the problems that they’re having and hopefully we can help them.”

To celebrate Halloween, Haunted Grounds is hosting a Trunk or Treat next Sunday, October 30th from 1-3 p.m.