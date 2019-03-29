Hardeeville teens tackle bullying with PSA Video

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) - The Hardeeville community is doing its part to end bullying. Their youth council recently wrapped production of a public service announcement (PSA) that tackles bullying.

Their message: Don't just stand by, stand up for the victims, and together, stand up to bullies.

There are four members of Hardeeville's Youth Council, each representing a high school that serves students in the city. Youth Council members also served as the actors in their PSA.

It features a scenario where a student takes an embarrassing photo in a bathroom and threatens to post it on social media.

Hardeeville's Media Department worked with the students to produce the thirty-second PSA. Technician, Shantez Herrington, says realism is the foundation of what works with their anti-bullying message, adding the plan is to spread that message far beyond Hardeeville's city limits.

"We're using video, Youtube, Facebook, Instagram. We're basically using all outlets of social media to get this message out there because bullying has to stop," said Herrington. "It's to the point where it's costing teenagers and children their lives."

The turnaround on the PSA, from conception to finished product, took about a month. Herrington believes they've crafted a message that will stand the test of time.

He adds the anti-bullying PSA has been well-received by the city council and was even featured in the Jasper County State of the County address.

In both viewings, Herrington says the audience gave it a standing ovation.