JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) - Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler made a campaign stop in Jesup Tuesday and is doubling down on her stance against the Black Lives Matter organization.

Loeffler spoke out against the WNBA last week for wanting to honor the movement. Loeffler is addressing this issue that landed her in hot water after saying she does not support the "political Black Lives Matter organization" behind the movement but she does support the statement.