HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) – The Hardeeville Police Department (HPD) asks the public for help locating a missing person.

HPD announced they are looking for Demetrius Sean Minnifield.

Police say Demetrius was last seen on Saturday in the area of Stiney Rd and Church Rd.

Demetrius stands at 5 feet 7inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

HPD asks that anyone with information on Demetrius’ whereabouts to call Detective Mitchell at 1-843-226-1091 or Central Dispatch at 1-843-726-7519.