Hardeeville Police releases list of 10 most wanted criminals

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WSAV) – Ten suspects made the list of Hardeeville’s most wanted criminals and the police chief wants them off the streets and behind bars.

He’s urging the community to help catch them.

The suspects are accused of committing a number of crimes within the city over the past few months, and police believe some of them are more violent than others.

Hardeeville Police took to social media to help track them down, hoping to ultimately land them in jail. But, they need your help.

Here’s the list: Joseph Robinson, Christopher Singleton, T’keyah Taylor, Shareema Behlin, Reginald Chapman, Anthony Durso, Brandon Johnson, Jack Kelly and Patrick Riley.

One suspect was removed from the list after she was arrested on Thursday. Another suspect will be added.

“Some of them are not from here. Some of them are from different states also that travel through here and incidents happen,” said Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward. “What I always tell people is I don’t need to know who you are, I just need to know your information.”

If you recognize any of the people, you can contact Hardeeville Police anonymously at 1-800-446-1006.