Hardeeville organizations to feed the community Friday at ‘Neighbors Feeding Neighbors’ event

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hardeeville community is invited to come out and eat lunch and mingle with local organizations on Friday.

The Hardeeville Police Department, along with the Marine Rescue Squadron and the Hardeeville Youth Council are hosting “Neighbors Feeding Neighbors” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The organizations will be serving free bowls of catfish stew until food runs out. The mobile kitchen will be set up at the vacant lot at the corner of Main Street and Whyte Hardee Boulevard.

The event is free and all are welcome to attend and eat.