PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) investigates a collision in Port Wentworth that killed a pedestrian.

GSP says a tractor trailer was getting on the on-ramp to I-95 from Highway 21 Thursday morning when it struck a man walking in the roadway.

Officials say the pedestrian, identified as Wilbur Aiken, 77, of Hardeeville, SC, was walking in the space between the on ramp and where it merges into lanes of traffic.

GSP says Aiken died at the scene.

According to officials, the driver will not face any charges since the pedestrian was walking in the middle of the roadway.