Hardeeville makes plans to revitalize downtown area

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) – The city of Hardeeville is hoping to get on the map with new plans to revitalize the downtown area.

Hardeeville City Hall will host a kickoff event tonight at 6:00 p.m. The mayor and city officials, said they are trying to make Hardeeville a “destination” city.

Branna Snowden, the city’s Director of Planning and Development, said when I-95 gets busy, all of the traffic comes through downtown Hardeeville. She said the city is one of the fastest growing municipalities in South Carolina, but without the downtown attractions to entice drivers to stop. She said tonight’s meeting will focus on land use and traffic flow, specifically addressing the master plan for the Whyte Hardee Boulevard revitalization.

“We do not necessarily have a good pedestrian way, we don’t necessarily have a bike path, we are part of the East Coast Greenway, is what we’re planning to be, plus we want to get more sit-down restaurants, more hotels, more people in the city to see and learn what we have here,” Snowden said.

Snowden said they are eager to hear what people have to say during tonight’s meeting. She said city officials are hoping for high attendance, because they want the community to be a “big part” of the planning process.