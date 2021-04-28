Hardeeville hosting Youth Fishing Rodeo this Saturday

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) – One Lowcountry city is hoping their event will catch on with kids of all ages.

Hardeeville is holding their annual youth fishing rodeo on Saturday.

Wednesday was stock the pond day at the Richard Gray Recreation Complex.

More than 450 pounds of catfish will be ready to reel in by kids 15 and under.

While parents can come and help teach some of the finer skills of fishing, organizers say the event is about helping children appreciate the fun to be had in the great outdoors.

“It’s a nice way to get kids away from their screens, away from the technology they have been stuck behind for probably the last year,” explains Brittany Thomas, Program Director for the City of Hardeeville. “Get them outside, into nature, and give them a little bit of natural happiness from the sunlight.”

The free rodeo is from 8 am to 11 am this Saturday at the baseball complex behind Hardeeville City Hall.

Families can come and fish. There will be experts to help with the techniques and the hooks.

You can take home what you catch, and there are prizes, and the city will even provide lunch afterwards.

For more information, call Hardeeville Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department (843)784-2231.