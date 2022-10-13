HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The City of Hardeeville preparing for the biggest public event of the year, and lot of fun for the whole family.

The third annual Festival on Main starts Friday night. It includes live music, rides, food games and more.

Admission is free for this family-oriented event. The Friday night (5-10 p.m.) and day-long

Saturday (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) festivities will include a variety of amusement rides plus numerous

food trucks and craft vendors. There will also be a classic car display, a corn-hole tournament

with cash prizes and axe throwing, an exciting carnival-style game of skill.

Officials say it’s a great way to show off their city.

“We take care of our residents but we also help bring in the tourism part of it,” said Imelda Golden, Programs and Event Mgr, City of Hardeeville. “We want our visitors to come in and have a good time last year we had 5,000-6,000 people over the weekend so every year we try and go bigger.”

Two styles of popular music with be featured at the festival, one each night.

On Friday, Deas-Guyz will have center stage with their mix of old favorite Motown selections plus Rhythm and Blues, Reggae and Pop, Rock dance tunes.

Then on Saturday, a nationally known group, The Reagan Years, will treat the crowd with

diverse sounds of the 1980s, performing hits ranging from Pop Rock to Heavy Metal and New Wave.