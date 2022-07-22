HARDEEVILLE S.C. (WSAV) — Rising COVID cases are causing much concern in one Lowcountry town. Local church members are making sure cases don’t continue to rise.

Jasper County has seen 6,000 cases in the last few weeks, and church Leaders from St. Stephen AME church in Hardeeville knew there was a need for residents to be vaccinated. Members from the church started to test positive and the concern heightened even more.

Members of the St. Stephen AME church want Hardeeville residents to feel like they have a safe space to get COVID-19 shots without the hassle of reaching out to a medical professional to set up an appointment.

COVID-19 response team coordinator, Carolyn Bolden tracked the cases and decided she wanted the community to get together in a fun, safe, and easy way while residents get vaccinated.

Bolden says, “we want the community to know that how important it is for their health how important it is we all realize that covid is not something that we want but we all have to be protected against it to save each other and here at St.stephen the community of Hardeeville we want you know to have that you have a place that’s warm and inviting and we’re trying to let you know you don’t necessarily have to have an appointment”.

The COVID clinic will take place Saturday, July 23 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the church which is located at 710 Main St. Come out and enjoy free hot dogs and hamburgers. They will also be hosting a giveaway as well.