Hardeeville approves phased reopening plan, courts set to open next week

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – The City of Hardeeville has approved a phased reopening plan in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan was presented at the May 21 City Council meeting. The Community Strategy for Phased Reopening is complementary to Governor Henry McMaster’s Accelerate South Carolina plan and the White House’s reopening plan, the City says.

“This phased plan presents a pathway for reopening of City facilities that relies on the Five Core Actions that include physical distancing, recommendation to wear cloth face coverings, handwashing, cleaning surfaces and staying home if you are sick or instructed to isolate/quarantine,” a statement from the City said.

Phase 1 of the plan was introduced on Monday as the City reopened the Richard Gray Sports Complex for passive recreation and partner utilization.

Beginning Thursday, June 11, Hardeeville Municipal Court will resume activities and will be fully operational the City says. Criminal Court will begin at 10 a.m.

All guests will check in and will give a ticket number and cell phone number to be contacted by. Guests will then return to their cars and wait for a text from the court to come inside. All defendants, witnesses and attorneys are encouraged to wear masks. These individuals will be the only people allowed in the courtroom.

The Hardeeville City Council meeting set for June 11 will remain closed to the general public. All attendees will be practicing social distancing. Hardeeville residents are encouraged to still watch the meetings via the City’s public television station, website or social media pages.

On Monday, June 15, City Hall and other facilities’ lobbies will reopen with limited accessibility. All lobbies will have signage in place to direct visitors. Meetings will all be by appointment only.

All City Hall guests will be required to practice social distancing and will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer when entering the building. The City of Hardeeville is also recommending using virtual methods of communicating for meetings if possible.

“We encourage our residents to exercise personal responsibility, to remain respectful and to remain supportive as we take necessary steps to protect public health, while at the same time protecting our community,” the City said.

For more information regarding the City’s phased reopening plan, click here.