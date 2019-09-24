Happening Today: Stacey Abrams promotes voter registration at two local events

File- This July 22, 2019, file photo shows former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams addressing the 110th NAACP National Convention, in Detroit. Abrams is pushing national Democrats to treat Georgia as a 2020 battleground and to follow her 2018 strategy nationwide by expanding the Democratic electorate. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Former Georgia Representative and former candidate for Georgia governor, Stacey Abrams plans to make stops in Statesboro and Pooler Tuesday to persuade people to register to vote.

Abrams will first speak at Georgia Southern University’s Performing Arts Center on the Statesboro campus at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Later on that evening, Abrams will appear at the National Association of Letter Carriers in Pooler for a Fair Fight event. Fair Fight is a political action commitee. That event starts at 6:00 p.m..

Abrams plans to highlight the importance of registering and exercising the right to vote, fighting voter suppression and promote the work Fair Fight PAC is doing in Georgia and across the nation.

READ MORE: Stacey Abrams won’t run for Senate in 2020