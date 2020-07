SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday morning Savannah Mayor Van Johnson plans to announce the formation of the Savannah Racial Equity and Leadership (REAL) taskforce during a news conference at City Hall.

Former Mayor Dr. Otis Johnson will join Van Johnson during the briefing.

The city says Dr. Otis Johnson will be leading the taskforce to investigate disparities in the city and provide solutions to them.

The news conference begins at 10:00 a.m.

