Happening Today: Savannah city leaders to discuss plan to reopen economy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah plans to host a news conference Wednesday to discuss the city’s plan to reopen the economy.

According to officials, the discussion is part of Mayor Johnson’s ongoing effort to communicate with business and community leaders.

Johnson also hopes to strategize how best to move forward based on the city’s current health situation.

The conference for the city’s Resilient Savannah plan will take place via a Zoom teleconference at 2:00 p.m.

You can watch the news conference here on WSAV.com.

The news conference will also be streamed on the city’s Facebook, YouTube and SGTV Channel 8.