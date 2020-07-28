Mayor Van Johnson gives local COVID-19 update, announces discussion with other mayors on stimulus package

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson held his weekly press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the local COVID-19 response and other City news.

Johnson opened the press conference reminding the public that Savannah’s mandatory mask order still stands.

He then provided an update on COVID-19 cases in the City of Savannah. Johnson said so far, 68 City employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 38 police officers and seven fire fighters. Currently, 24 City employees remain positive, including seven cops.

In the past several days, Johnson said the percent of positive tests in Chatham County has slightly dropped. There are still over 150 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The mayor then gave an update on one of the new testing sites that recently opened as part of Savannah’s partnership with the State of New York. The site at Kingdom Life church has tested 1,295 people so far.

Learn more about the two new testing sites and newly extended testing hours in Savannah, here.

Johnson said at 1 p.m. Tuesday, he will participate in a press conference with the National League of Cities and the U.S. Conference of Mayors to discuss the new possible national stimulus package.

“The GOP bill does not have direct funding to cities, which has a direct and dire impact on cities across the country like Savannah, who are responsible for providing direct services, but are faced with devastating losses in our main sources of revenue,” Johnson said.

The mayor said those sources of revenue in Savannah include, “lost sales, lost hotel and motel taxes, that cannot be recovered.”

WSAV will bring you coverage of the press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson said the first round of interviews for the new City Manager are set to begin next week. Finalists will be announced to the public when they are selected.

The mayor then reminded everyone to complete their 2020 Census, which is now 52% complete. He also asked that the community consider early voting to avoid any issues at the polls on the upcoming election day.

Johnson wrapped up the press conference saying that on Thursday morning, he will announce the Housing Savannah task force that will focus on making sure the City has affordable housing options for all. WSAV will bring you live coverage Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

