WATCH LIVE: Mayor Van Johnson holds press conference to address local protests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson is set to hold a press conference Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m. to discuss local planned demonstrations relating to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protests across the nation have escalated in recent days. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Fulton County after protests in Atlanta turned violent Friday.

Friday evening, a modest group peacefully gathered in downtown Savannah. A demonstration is reportedly planned for Sunday afternoon in Johnson Square, but some social media users are questioning the event’s legitimacy.

A demonstration is reportedly planned for Sunday afternoon in Johnson Square, but some social media users are questioning the event's legitimacy.

