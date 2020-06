SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson is set to hold a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. following Sunday’s peaceful protest in downtown Savannah in response to the death of George Floyd.

Johnson put a citywide curfew into place Sunday evening as a precaution. The curfew extends from 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly “for as many days as the situation warrants.”

