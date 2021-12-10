Hand written threat found in bathroom leads to charges for Bluffton juvenile

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Police Department (BPD) announced Friday charges against a Bluffton middle school student.

The BPD says the charges stem from the discovery of a hand written threat found in the boys restroom at H.E. McCracken Middle School.

Police say investigators, with the help from the school and the school district, were able to identify the student.

The student, whose identity has not been released due to his age, faces criminal charges. BPD says the student will be processed through the family court system.

Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price says she wants the Bluffton community to know that the Bluffton Police Department takes every threat seriously.

BPD held a press conference Friday morning to announce the charges.

Watch the complete press briefing in the video above.