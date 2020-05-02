Hampton Co. residents impacted by April storms can now apply for FEMA disaster assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – At the request of Governor Henry McMaster, President Donald Trump has declared a disaster in South Carolina after severe storms and tornadoes hit the state on April 12 and 13.

Residents who suffered storm damage in Aiken, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens Counties can now register for disaster assistance through FEMA.

FEMA Individual Assistance can help residents with eligible storm-related costs not covered by insurance.

Residents can register for FEMA assistance in one of three ways:

Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov

Online by downloading the FEMA app

Over the phone between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. by calling 800-621-3362 (Residents who are Deaf or hard of hearing or who have a speed disability and use TTY may call 800-462-7585)

President Trump also approved federal aid to supplement state and local agency recovery efforts in Barnwell, Colleton, Georgetown, Hampton, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens Counties.

State agencies, affected local governments and certain private, non-profit organizations are eligible to apply for federal funding to pay 75% of the approved costs of emergency measures, debris removal and road repair related to the storms. The division of the remaining 255 will be determined later. Learn more here.

Trump’s declaration also makes cost-shared funding available to the state for approved projects that reduce future disaster risks. Funding under this program will be available state agencies, local governments and certain non-profit organizations only. A wide variety of potential projects are eligible.