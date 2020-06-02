Hampton Co. group aims to raise $500K for tornado relief

video via April 29: Hampton County community looking to rebuild after devastating, deadly tornado

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s been seven weeks since a rare EF-4 tornado tore through 24 miles of Hampton County, destroying many homes and killing five people.

“Never in my wildest dreams come out my back door and see my whole life turned upside down,” Gary Tant, of Nixville, told News 3 in the days following the storm.

Hampton County residents have since formed the Long-Term Recovery Group and Hampton County Assistance Fund, with the aid of South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the nonprofit Community Foundation of the Lowcountry.

The group’s initial goal is to raise $500,000 through grants and donations.

“Hampton County is our home and those impacted are our friends and family,” said William Barnes, board co-chair of the Long-Term Recovery Group. “This storm rocked the core of our community and it’s critical that we provide assistance to those that were affected and are experiencing hardship during this already difficult time.”

Numerous other residents are on the board, including Wendy Jarrell, Sabrena Graham, Audrey Hopkins-Williams and Gary Youmans.

The group says once a sufficient amount of funds are received, additional information will be released regarding the application process to receive assistance.

There are two ways to donate the fund:

By check, written payable to the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry with the memo line designated to Hampton County Assistance Fund. Mailed to Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, 4 Northridge Drive, Suite A, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925.

Online through the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry’s website. Visit here.

“The tornado hitting at the same time as the COVID-19 crisis made our community even more vulnerable,” Barnes continued. “It is a difficult time for everyone but we are stronger together.”

Residents with eligible storm-related costs not covered by insurance can also apply for federal assistance. Visit here for more information.