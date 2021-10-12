Halloween 2021: Trick or treat times for Savannah area

FILE – Trick or treaters out on Wilmington Island for Halloween 2018 (WSAV)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With Halloween falling on a Sunday, some municipalities are recommending trick-or-treaters instead go door-to-door on Saturday.

Take a look below at the suggested hours. We’ll be adding more times to the list as we confirm them.

Chatham County

A Chatham County spokesperson tells WSAV the county is not weighing in on trick-or-treating dates.

“The Chatham County Police Department will take extra care on Halloween to patrol neighborhoods, and the officers usually have candy to hand out as well,” Public Information Director Catherine Glasby said.

Effingham County

The Effingham County Board of Commissioners recommends trick-or-treating on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Hinesville

The city of Hinesville is recommending trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Pooler

The Pooler Police Department, along with city officials, decided trick-or-treating will take place on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

According to the department, extra patrol officers will be out to help ensure children are staying safe and having fun.

Richmond Hill

After surveying nearly 2,000 residents, the city of Richmond Hill announced trick-or-treating will take place Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Officials said keeping Halloween on Sunday won with 60% of the vote.

Savannah

The Savannah Police Department is recommending kids trick or treat on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.