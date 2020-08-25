Habersham YMCA temporarily closes pre-K classrooms after positive COVID-19 test

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Habersham YMCA has temporarily closed some pre-K classrooms due to a positive COVID-19 test.

According to an e-mail sent to parents from the location’s Child Care Director, a staff member tested positive.

The YMCA of Coastal Georgia says after learning of a single positive case at the facility, Bright From the Start and the Department of Health were contacted and tracing and sanitizing protocols were followed.

Out of an abundance of caution, pre-K classrooms where potential contact may have happened were closed for 14 days. Students and teachers were also asked to quarantine for 14 days.

News 3 reached out the YMCA of Coastal Georgia and received the following official statement:

“The safety of our students, staff and members remains the Y’s top priority. Upon learning of the single positive case in our Habersham YMCA Pre-K, we immediately contacted Bright From the Start and the Department of Health and began implementing their recommended steps for notification and sanitizing protocols. Due to the nature of the interactions in the classroom and out of an abundance of caution, it was recommended that we close the Pre-K classrooms where potential contact may have occurred for the safety of all students and staff for fourteen days. As we have seen across the county, there is a reasonable risk associated with operating in-person programs and activities. The YMCA of Coastal Georgia has remained in close contact with the Department of Public Health, Bright from the Start and the CDC to vet our safety protocols and continue to follow their guidance to keep everyone as safe as possible.” YMCA of Coastal Georgia

The classrooms are expected to reopen on Sept. 8.

