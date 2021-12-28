Gyms in Savannah to help you fulfill that New Year’s resolution

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Did you make a New Year’s resolution to start working out more? Maybe you’re hoping to start some healthier habits this January. Whatever your reason, finding a place that you like for exercising can be hard. Here’s a list of five gyms in Savannah to get you started.

Planet Fitness

The best part about choosing Planet Fitness is that they have many locations that you can go to. This is, of course, if you get their PF Black Card which will run you $22.99 a month and an additional $39 a year. However, if you get their regular membership it is less than half the price at $10 a month with the additional $39 a year still applicable.

There are three locations for Planet Fitness in Savannah. One is on Ogeechee Rd, the second is on E Victory Drive and the third is on Eisenhower Drive. For more information you can check out their website here.

Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is a good option for those looking for a gym they can go to anywhere. According to their website, any person with an Anytime Fitness membership can go to any Anytime Fitness gym in the world. As stating on the FAQ page, membership prices vary from gym to gym but the average price for monthly membership is $41 in the United States.

There are two locations for Anytime Fitness in Savannah. One is on Charlotte Road and the other is on Berwick Boulevard. For more information, you can check out their website here.

Fitness on Broughton

This gym has a dry sauna and steam room, which is probably one of the coolest things about it. Their website does not have their full prices immediately available but they offer a $15 day pass so that you can try the gym out yourself before committing to a membership.

Fitness on Broughton is located on East Broughton Street and you can see more information about them on their website here.

Alvin’s Gym

Alvin’s Gym is a locally owned gym that offers cardio and strength equipment. As far as pricing goes, you have plenty of options. Monthly memberships cost $35 and early memberships cost $350. You can also get weekly, quarterly, and half-year memberships depending on what you need.

Alvin’s Gym is located on Waters Avenue and is open 24 hours. You can see more information about them on their website here.

24Seven Family Fitness & Tanning Centers

24Seven offers tanning and exercise in the same convenient location. This is one of the only places on this list that offers family rates, which start at $82 a month. The family rates include up to three people per plan. You can also get a single-person membership for $39.99 a month.

24Seven is located in the Savannah Mall on Abercorn Street. You can find more information on their website here.