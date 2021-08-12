Guyton man charged in Capitol riot awaits arraignment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Guyton man facing charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will appear in court virtually Friday morning for an arraignment.

Brian Ulrich, 43, faces federal offenses, including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

According to court documents, he’s been released on a $25,000 bond, promising to appear for court proceedings, surrender as directed if convicted and other conditions.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Ulrich and David Moerschel, 43, of Tampa, Florida, began planning for the insurrection a week before they arrived in D.C.

Ulrich taunted law enforcement guarding the Capitol before entering the rotunda doors, the DOJ said.

Officials said Moerschel was in the Capitol for about 20 minutes and Ulrich remained inside for about 10.