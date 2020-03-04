Guyton Elementary School closed following gas leak

GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) – Guyton Elementary School will be closed Wednesday as officials monitor a gas leak.

According to a spokesperson for the Effingham County School District, the leak was discovered Tuesday on the Guyton Elementary campus. Staff and students evacuated the building and the gas was turned off.

It was initially announced by Effingham County Fire Rescue/EMA that students were being released but school officials elected to keep students on campus.

The school district is working with Atlanta Gas Light to monitor the gas leak.

Students and staff will be able to return to their normal schedules as soon as officials deem the campus safe, according to the school district.