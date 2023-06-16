GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Fergerson Cemetery Committee is looking for help restoring their graveyard after tornado winds brought trees and debris down onto graves this week.

They said this job is a little too heavy-duty to tackle on their own. Committee member Robert Hunter said they’re looking for anyone with chainsaws or small tractors to come out and volunteer to help.

“If we don’t do anything Sunday, I will be out here bright and early Monday morning with my chainsaw,” said Hunter. “Whatever I can axe, whatever I can cut and move on my own, I will be moving, but I know that I will have some help.”

For Hunter and other cemetery staff, maintaining the lot is a labor of love. He has family going back five generations buried there.

A historic cemetery, Fergerson has more than 100 graves. Some date all the way back to the 1800s.

WSAV talked with one man visiting the cemetery for the first time who came ready to pitch in.

“If we could get as many people as we can, it’d help out a whole lot of other people,” said Anthony McCallie. “All the people that’ve already passed away, they can see this and I think the Lord wants us to do that.”

McCallie didn’t waste any time before getting his hands dirty Friday. He said he heard about the damage and felt called to help.

“We have a little funds but we don’t have the funds to do a job like that,” said Hunter. “And we don’t have insurance to cover it, because those things would create more expenses.”

Since they try to keep burial costs low, he said they won’t be able to do it on their own.

Hunter says he hopes that people will join in on Sunday, but he understands that right now, like himself, others in the area may still be cleaning up their own yards after the storm.

He said that if a member of one of these families buried under the fallen tree were to pass away, they wouldn’t be able to bury them next to their loved ones without removing the tree.