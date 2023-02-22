TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The mayor of Flavortown recently paid a visit to Tybee Island.

On Wednesday, the Tybee Island Police Department shared a photo of two of their officers with Food Network’s Guy Fieri.

“The men and women of #TeamTIPD appreciate Chef Fieri and all of the work he’s done to support America’s first responders!” the department wrote.

A few people commented on the post, saying they saw him filming at a couple of local spots.

But it’s unclear if Tybee will appear on an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”