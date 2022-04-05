HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The time has come again for The Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island to hold its annual All You Can Eat Oyster Roast.

The Oyster Roast will take place on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum located at 12 Georgianna Drive.

In addition to oysters, food vendors will be available for nonseafood eaters. The fun-filled afternoon will also include a DJ and bouncy houses for children.

There is a $10 fee for admission to the event and it will be $40 for all you can eat. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit the museum’s website here.