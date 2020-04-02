Gulfstream shutters two facilities due to coronavirus cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Less than a week after announcing an employee in Savannah tested positive for COVID-19, Gulfstream Aerospace is temporarily shuttering two manufacturing facilities.

The aircraft company confirmed Wednesday that all employees who worked in the facilities have been sent home to self-isolate and monitor their symptoms “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Our thoughts are with them and their families,” said Gulfstream Corporate Communications Director Heidi Fedak. She added that the employees infected “had been in self-isolation and are receiving medical treatment.”

News 3 is waiting to hear back about the total number of employees who have contracted the disease and whether the cases are related to the one announced Friday.

Gulfstream’s other manufacturing and service facilities in Savannah remain operational as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency deems aviation critical infrastructure.

Fedak said that Gulfstream has been working to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus by restricting company travel, limiting the number of visitors from entering their facilities and moving many employees to work remotely.

Social distancing measures and on-site temperature screenings have been implemented, Fedak said, and employees working at facilities have been given personal protective equipment. In addition, any staffers who feel unwell have been encouraged to stay home.

“We are also working with the Georgia Department of Public Health Coastal Health District to ensure the measures we have taken are appropriate,” Fedak said.

“We will continue to closely monitor this situation, follow our established protocol and implement additional precautions as necessary to protect our employees, customers, suppliers and communities,” she added.