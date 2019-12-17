Gulfstream corporate aircraft fly over 1 million nautical miles on sustainable aviation fuel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced that its Savannah-based fleet flew more than 1 million nautical miles on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Since March 2016, Gulfstream has used SAF for its corporate, Demonstrative, Customer Support and Flight Test fleets. The company has made more than 550 flights with the blended fuel and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 1,300 tons.

“We take our role as an industry leader in environmental sustainability very seriously, so this is a milestone we’re extremely proud of,” Mark Burns, Gulfstream president, said. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and helping our industry achieve its sustainability goals. The widespread use of SAF is critical to meeting those goals.”

Gulfstream’s sustainability strategy works towards goals set by leaders in the aviation industry. Those goals are to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50% by 2050, relative to 2005 levels. The industry also hopes for a 2% improvement in fuel-efficiency per year from 2010 to 2020 and for a carbon-neutral growth from 2020 onward.

The SAF used by Gulfstream is a blend of 30% low-carbon, drop-in fuel made from agricultural waste and 70% traditional Jet A. It performs the same way and doesn’t require any changes to engines or aircraft.

Every gallon of SAF used by Gulfstream’s Savannah-based fleet saves at least 60% in carbon dioxide emissions on a life-cycle basis vs. petroleum-based jet fuel.

The renewable fuel is produced by World Energy at a refinery in Paramount, California.