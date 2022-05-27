SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More than 150 Gulfstream 2022 summer interns and co-ops launched their summer internships in a unique way today, at Royal IMAX Cinemas.

Gulfstream hosted the students for a special premier of the new Top Gun Maverick movie at the IMAX theater in Savannah. In addition to taking in the new aviation action thriller, Gulfstream pilots, who also served in the U.S. Navy, spoke to the students about their careers in both the military and flying and working at Gulfstream.

Gulfstream President Mark Burns welcomes the company’s 2022 summer interns and co-op students to Savannah during an exclusive premier of the new movie, Top Gun: Maverick. Photo provided by Gulfstream.



The college students, who are currently attending schools such as MIT, Georgia Tech, Cal Poly, Auburn University, University of Georgia, Embry Riddle, and Georgia Southern University, will be spending their summer working in a variety of disciplines ranging from engineering, IT, supply chain, finance, marketing and Human Resources at Gulfstream.

“At Gulfstream, we have an incredible passion for aviation and we wanted to give these outstanding college students and opportunity of a lifetime – to see the new Top Gun Maverick movie and hear from current Gulfstream/former Navy pilots,” said Allison Gorman, senior manager, workforce development at Gulfstream. “Gulfstream internships and co-ops are extremely competitive, and we recruit from top universities from around the country. Like Top Gun, we want the best of the best. We also have a very large population of U.S. military veterans. This will be a fun way to kick off their summer in Savannah and really get them excited about working at Gulfstream and having the potential to join the company after graduation.”

Gulfstream also offer high school programs. They actively recruit high school students for state-sponsored apprenticeships in highly-skilled careers. Student apprentices work at Gulfstream during their junior and senior years to get a combination of school-based learning with real-world business experience. For more information on student programs, visit Student Programs (gulfstream.com).

More information about Gulfstream can be found at Gulfstream Aerospace.