SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are investigating a fatal weekend crash.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), three vehicles were involved in the collision on Saturday.

CCPD closed down Highway 17 southbound between Quacco and Little Neck roads as emergency crews responded.

At this time, it’s unclear how many fatalities were involved.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating.