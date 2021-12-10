GSP investigates deadly pedestrian involved crash on Hwy 204

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) investigates a Thursday night fatal pedestrian-involved crash on Highway 204.

GSP responded to the scene just before 8:00 Thursday evening on Highway 204 just past Veterans Parkway.

Troopers say Kenneth Thompson, III, 34, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was walking in the middle of the right westbound lane of 204 when he was struck by a 2007 Dodge caravan.

GSP says the driver did not see Thompson at the time of the crash, but did stop.

GSP says Thompson died at the scene from his injuries.

According to GSP, the driver is not facing any charges in connection to the crash.

GSP believes Thompson was in town visiting family.