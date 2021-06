SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) investigates a fatal crash in Savannah that claimed the life of a pedestrian Wednesday night.

According to officials it happened before 10:50 p.m. on MLK blvd. near 38th street.

Savannah Police closed the road as GSP conducted their investigation.

The road reopened early Thursday morning.

Details of the victim have not yet been released.

GSP continues to investigate.