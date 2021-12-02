GSP identifies victim of fatal motorcycle crash on Veterans Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Veterans Parkway.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), 26-year-old Patrick Anderson, of Savannah, died Tuesday night due to his crash injuries.

GSP said Anderson was driving on Veterans Parkway around 9:30 p.m. when he lost control and ran off the roadway. He fell off the motorcycle into the left travel lane on the roadway and was struck by another vehicle.

The Chatham County Police Department closed down traffic in the area as officials investigated.