LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A child was killed in a fatal crash in Long County early Saturday morning.

The single vehicle accident happened just before 2 a.m.

According to Georgia State Patrol(GSP), a Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on GA-196 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over near mile marker 8.

Two adults and two children were in the vehicle during the crash. The occupants were transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville, and a toddler-aged child was later pronounced dead from their injuries.

The age of the child has not been released.

GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team has been called in to lead the investigation.

