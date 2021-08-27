Groves High staffer, former school board member passes away Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A veteran Groves High School staff member and former SCCPSS School Board member passed away Friday.

“We regret to inform you of the passing of longtime Groves High staff member and former School Board member, Mr. Daniel Frazier,” says Kurt Hetager, SCCPSS Chief Public Affairs & Administrative Services Officer.

“District personnel are available to help those who may need special attention and support in this time of grief. Our thoughts remain with the Frazier family.”

Fraizer also served as an administrator at Savannah High.