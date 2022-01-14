Groves goes virtual for week due to COVID

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Groves High School is shifting to virtual learning next week due to COVID-19, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System announced Friday.

Officials said positive cases are impacting staff availability.

There is no school on Monday, with it being Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But Tuesday through Friday, students will take part in virtual learning.

It’s unclear if athletic games or practices will be impacted. The school system encouraged student-athletes to contact their coaches for schedules.

Meanwhile, lunches will be available for pick up each day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the school’s bus ramp.

At this time, Groves is the only school in the district to make instructional changes next week. This past week, however, Beach, Islands and Johnson high schools shifted to virtual learning due to COVID.