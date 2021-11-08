Check the latest forecast

Group has deal to buy Savannah home that was museum

by: AP News

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A group says it has an agreement to buy a Savannah house that last year was labeled one of Georgia’s most endangered historic sites.

The Historic Savannah Foundation announced Tuesday that it has a contract to purchase the Kiah House Museum.

Virginia Kiah was a civil rights activist, artist and teacher who turned her home into a museum for African Americans children banned from Savannah’s segregated institutions.

The foundation can’t buy the home yet.

Kiah died without a will and heirs are waiting on clearance to sell from Chatham County Probate Judge Tom Bordeaux.

