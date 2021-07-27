Group calls for release of bodycam footage in Savannah police shooting, plans protest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Racial Justice Network is making good on a promise to take their demands to the streets, demanding answers in the fatal police shooting of Maurice Mincey.

The Minneapolis-based organization announced Tuesday they’ll be holding a protest at 12 p.m. Friday starting at the site Mincey died on E. Bolton Street near Waters Avenue.

Last week, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released new information on the shooting, citing body camera footage.

Savannah Police Department (SPD) officers pulled a driver over on Saturday, July 17, for reportedly driving through a stop sign. Mincey, 36, was the passenger.

According to the GBI, the footage shows Mincey remove a gun from his waistband and place it in between his legs before SPD Officer Thomas Love ordered him to put his hands in the air.

The agency says Mincey refused and got out of the car, grabbing the gun and moving toward another officer. He was then shot dead.

Last week, the Racial Justice Network called on the GBI to release the bodycam footage of the incident. Representatives said they’d give the agency a few days to release the video before taking to the streets in protest.

“We want to see the videos,” Elder James Johnson told reporters Tuesday. “Stop sending messages out there unless you can show the video.”

