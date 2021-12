HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – The Town of Hilton Head Island kicked off its’ Grinding of the Greens program Sunday.

The Grinding of the Greens program gives residents a way to recycle natural Christmas trees after the holiday season.

The program turns the live Christmas trees into mulch.

Drop off locations:

• Coligny Beach (Big Parking Lot)

• Chamberlain Drive.

Free mulch will be available for pick up until January 31.